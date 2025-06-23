New York goes nuclear: Hochul pushes for first plant in nearly 20 years, seeks White House backing

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de junio, 2025

New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave the green light to an ambitious plan to reintroduce nuclear power. The order, issued this week, instructs the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to begin work to develop a new state-of-the-art, zero-emissions nuclear plant. If realized, it would be the first major nuclear facility in the United States in nearly 20 years.

According to Hochul's office, the goal is to build "at least one new nuclear energy facility" with a combined capacity of one gigawatt as part of an effort to replace fossil fuel-based generation that has been shut down by previous decisions. The governor remarked that the plan is designed to serve the needs of strategic sectors such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the semiconductor industry.

"If we don’t increase New York’s electricity supply in a major way, we’re going to risk losing our opportunities," Hochul said.

Coordination with the White House and regulatory challenges.

During his remarks, Hochul revealed that he has already held talks with President Donald Trump to expedite federal approval of the project. He asserted that one of the biggest hurdles to nuclear development in the United States is the time it takes to comply with regulatory requirements at the federal level, which, in his words, can stretch for a decade and discourage investment.

"The length of time—10 years, a decade of regulatory bureaucracy and red tape that must be gotten through—is a reason why it fails and people don’t even try," the governor said.

Although the specific site for the plant has not yet been determined, options in upstate New York are being evaluated. The final selection will depend on criteria such as safety, available infrastructure, skilled labor, and community support.