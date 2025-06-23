Voz media US Voz.us
Apple store Voz-media Play store Voz Media

New York goes nuclear: Hochul pushes for first plant in nearly 20 years, seeks White House backing

The order instructs the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to begin work to develop a new state-of-the-art, zero-emissions nuclear plant.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York Gov. Kathy HochulAlex Wroblewski / AFP

Sabrina Martin
Published by
Sabrina Martin

New York Governor Kathy Hochul gave the green light to an ambitious plan to reintroduce nuclear power. The order, issued this week, instructs the New York State Power Authority (NYPA) to begin work to develop a new state-of-the-art, zero-emissions nuclear plant. If realized, it would be the first major nuclear facility in the United States in nearly 20 years.

According to Hochul's office, the goal is to build "at least one new nuclear energy facility" with a combined capacity of one gigawatt as part of an effort to replace fossil fuel-based generation that has been shut down by previous decisions. The governor remarked that the plan is designed to serve the needs of strategic sectors such as advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and the semiconductor industry.

"If we don’t increase New York’s electricity supply in a major way, we’re going to risk losing our opportunities," Hochul said.

Coordination with the White House and regulatory challenges.

During his remarks, Hochul revealed that he has already held talks with President Donald Trump to expedite federal approval of the project. He asserted that one of the biggest hurdles to nuclear development in the United States is the time it takes to comply with regulatory requirements at the federal level, which, in his words, can stretch for a decade and discourage investment.

"The length of time—10 years, a decade of regulatory bureaucracy and red tape that must be gotten through—is a reason why it fails and people don’t even try," the governor said.

Although the specific site for the plant has not yet been determined, options in upstate New York are being evaluated. The final selection will depend on criteria such as safety, available infrastructure, skilled labor, and community support.

An energy gamble with political implications

The announcement by Hochul, who will seek re-election next year, comes at a time when the energy debate has intensified in several states. While environmentalists are pushing to eliminate the use of fossil fuels, many experts and authorities are warning about the risks of closing plants without a firm alternative to guarantee supply. The decision to go nuclear, especially in a state that has shut down reactors in recent years, marks a notable shift in New York's energy policy.

Although it comes from a Democratic figure, the project could open space for bipartisan deals, especially if it has the backing of the Trump Administration and manages to overcome regulatory barriers in Washington.

tracking