A former ICE agent told Voz News that arrests of undocumented immigrants do not require a warrant

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 17 de junio, 2025

On Voz News, executive producer Karina Yapor interviewed former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent Victor Avila, who shared his views on the immigration policy of the U.S. President's Administration Donald Trump, as well as the ranudation of this agency's operatives in hotels as well as in farms and restaurants.

"The instruction is not clear and unfortunately it has to do with the leadership of certain people who are in these positions. [...] No warrant is needed for an ICE agent to detain an undocumented person, I tell you because I practiced this in 20 years of my career, I can not remember the time I have stopped a person with a warrant from a judge, only when they were big drug cases that had nothing to do with immigration, but when they had to do with immigration I did not have any warrant from a judge, "said Avila.

You can enjoy the full interview by clicking on the video below.