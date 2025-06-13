US reviews Biden-era deal that commits submarines to Australia

Published by Sabrina Martin 12 de junio, 2025

The United States is reevaluating its stay in the AUKUS agreement—signed under the Joe Biden administration—that committed the country to selling nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. This comes amid growing concerns about domestic defense industry capacity and the need to prioritize homegrown military readiness.

"The Department is reviewing AUKUS as part of ensuring that this initiative of the previous Administration is aligned with the president’s ‘America First’ agenda," a senior Defense official confirmed, referring to the new strategic approach that seeks to prevent allies from relying on sacrificing our military capabilities.

Submarines for others, while lacking at home

The deal, presented by Biden as a strategy to contain China in the Indo-Pacific, involved Australia receiving U.S. Virginia-class submarines starting in the next decade, even though the United States still struggles to produce enough units for its own fleet.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby warned bluntly: "If we can produce the attack submarines in sufficient number and sufficient speed, then great. But if we can’t, that becomes a very difficult problem because we don’t want our servicemen and women to be in a weaker position."

In other words, as Beijing forges ahead with a shipbuilding capability 230 times greater than the U.S., the priority should be strengthening the national fleet, not exporting it.

Washington demands more commitment from its allies Australia has announced plans to increase its defense spending to 2.4% of its GDP by the middle of the next decade, but Washington has argued that this increase is insufficient. At a recent meeting in Singapore, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Australian Minister Richard Marles to raise that figure to 3.5%, reflecting the growing expectation that allies will take greater responsibility for collective defense.



In addition to the naval component, the AUKUS agreement includes technological cooperation in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, hypersonic capabilities, quantum computing, and deep-water sensors. However, the current administration appears determined to assess whether such commitments limit the U.S.'s ability to respond to direct threats.



An agreement under review, not cancelled

Although the Pentagon has not formally cancelled the commitment, the ongoing review reflects a shift in priorities. The new approach seeks to condition multilateral commitments on strengthened national capabilities and an equitable contribution by allies.

For now, the future of AUKUS is on hold. The White House and the Department of Defense will have to decide whether the agreement remains a useful tool to contain China or a liability incompatible with their immediate capabilities and objectives.