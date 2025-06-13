Trump promised changes to his immigration policy due to collateral damage to farms and hotels

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 12 de junio, 2025

US President Donald Trump assured Thursday that he will soon issue an order to address the effects of his immigration policies on the country's farms and hotels, which rely heavily on migrant labor. "Our farmers are being hurt badly and we're going to have to do something about that... We're going to have an order on that pretty soon, I think," the Republican leader said at a White House event, where he assured that issuing such an order would be a matter of "common sense," adding that it would also cover the hotel sector.

Shortly after these words, the undersecretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Tricia McLaughlin, explained that "We will follow the president's direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America's streets." However, neither Trump, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nor any other member of his administration detailed what changes would be implemented in the White House immigration policy or when these would go into effect.

Agriculture industry has been pressuring Trump for months

Hours after his remarks at theWhite House, Trump acknowledged through his Truth Social account that the impact of his immigration policy on these industries was being very strong and assured that changes were coming. "Our great Farmers and people in the Hotel and Leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. Changes are coming!"

Over the past few months, U.S. agricultural industry groups have asked the Republican leader toexclude their industry from mass deportations, because one of the collateral damages these policies could bring would be the destabilization of the food supply chain, which depends on immigrants. On this point, American Farm Bureau Federation president Zippy Duvall commented in a statement that agricultural workers are one of the main pieces to the U.S. food supply. "If these workers are not present in the fields and barns, there is a risk of supply chain disruptions similar to what was experienced during the pandemic," Duvall said.