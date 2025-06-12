Chamber of Commerce elects Ross Perot Jr. as chairman of its board of directors

Published by Williams Perdomo 12 de junio, 2025

The Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors elected Ross Perot Jr., leader of Hillwood and The Perot Group, as the new chairman for a two-year term. Perot succeeds Mark Ordan, CEO of Pediatrix.

The chamber explained in a brief release that Perot began his term Thursday after Ordan passed the gavel at the Chamber of Commerce board meeting.

Perot previously served as vice chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and has been a member of the chamber board since June 2020.

"Since joining the board, Ross Perot Jr. has become a trusted advisor, assuming numerous leadership roles to help drive the Chamber’s long-term strategic goals," said Suzanne P. Clark, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce.

"He is recognized as a visionary and influential business leader with a global mindset, largely responsible for complex development projects that have spurred transformative economic growth. As chair, he will bring his global leadership, passion for free enterprise, and pioneering spirit to help the Chamber advance policies that unlock greater economic growth at home and abroad," Clark added.

Perot's two-year term begins as the chamber continues to advocate for policies that foster economic growth.

Son of a famous outsider

His father, Ross Perot, was a businessman and politician, born June 27, 1930 in Texarkana, Texas, and died July 9, 2019 in Dallas.



Perot began his career as an IBM salesman, but in 1962 he founded his own technology company, Electronic Data Systems (EDS), which revolutionized the data processing industry and made him a multi-millionaire. He later founded another technology company, Perot Systems, also successful.

In the political arena, Perot is best known for his independent runs for president of the United States in 1992 and 1996.



In 1992, he made a historic impact by winning nearly 19% of the popular vote, a remarkable figure for a candidate outside the traditional parties. His discourse focused on fiscal discipline, government reform and rejection of the Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Economic growth as a goal

"The U.S. Chamber is the leading voice fighting for free enterprise and American businesses of all sizes, and I’m honored to serve as board chair," stated Ross Perot Jr.

"The free enterprise system is what allowed my family to create and live the American dream, and there’s no other organization standing up for economic freedom around the world like the Chamber. Suzanne Clark is an outstanding leader, and I look forward to working even closer with her and the executive team to serve the American business community," Perot Jr. said.

Perot's career

Perot chairs the Perot Group, which manages a variety of family interests, including real estate, oil and gas, and long-term financial investments in companies. He also chairs Hillwood, a leading global real estate development company based in Texas that he founded in 1988.

Perot is a co-founder of Perot Systems Corporation and has held various positions within the company, including chief executive officer, chairman of the board of directors and a member of its board of directors. Perot Systems was acquired by Dell Inc. in 2009, at which time Mr. Perot joined its board of directors, where he served until 2013.

In addition to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Perot Jr. currently serves on the boards of the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution, and is a member of the National Academy of Arts and Sciences. He also serves emeritus on the boards of Vanderbilt University, the Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum and St. Mark's School of Texas.