Senator Hawley, hand in hand with Democrat Welch, pushes legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15.00 an hour

Published by Agustina Blanco 10 de junio, 2025

Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is seeking to introduce a legislation to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour, a move that would mark a remarkable turnaround for one of the most conservative lawmakers in the Capitol.

According to an exclusive from CBS News, the proposal, titled “Higher Wages for American Workers Act," would raise the federal standard beginning in 2026 and provide for subsequent annual adjustments to reflect inflation.

For his part, Vermont Democratic Senator Peter Welch has joined as a co-sponsor, emphasizing the bipartisan nature of the initiative.

Hawley, speaking to the media outlet, underscored the need for action, "For decades, working Americans have seen their wages flatline. One major culprit of this is the failure of the federal minimum wage to keep up with the economic reality facing hard-working Americans every day."

He added that this legislation would “ensure that workers across America benefit from higher wages."

For his part, Welch noted, "We're in the midst of a severe affordability crisis, with families in red and blue states alike struggling to afford necessities like housing and groceries. A stagnant federal minimum wage only adds fuel to the fire. Every hard-working American deserves a living wage that helps put a roof over their head and food on the table — $7.25 an hour doesn't even come close."

The federal minimum wage has been set at $7.25 an hour since 2009 according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Hawley's proposal breaks with the traditional stance of the Republican Party, which has historically opposed federal increases as a burden on businesses and consumers.

Along the same lines, at the federal level, President Trump this year rescinded an executive order from the Biden era that raised the minimum wage for federal contractors to $17.75 per hour.

In addition, at his confirmation hearing in January, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed opposition to a federal increase, arguing that it should be a decision for the states.

In that regard, Bessent noted, “I believe that the minimum wage is more of a statewide and regional issue.”

This year, Hawley already collaborated with Senator Bernie Sanders on a bill to cap credit card interest rates at 10%.