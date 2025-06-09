Published by Joaquín Núñez 8 de junio, 2025

ABC News suspended journalist Terry Moran for a social media post against Donald Trump and Stephen Miller. Just a month after interviewing the president at the White House, he described him as a "serial hater," adding that hate is his "spiritual food."

Moran, now 65, joined ABC News in 1997. Since then, he served as chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief White House correspondent from 1999 to 2005, among other things.

The post, later deleted, began against Miller, currently deputy chief of staff for political affairs at the White House: "Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He’s a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him because you can see that his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate."

He later targeted the president, describing him as a "world-class hater." "But his hatred only a means to an end, and that end [is] his own glorification. That’s his spiritual nourishment." he added.

Moran interviewed Trump in the Oval Office during the first 100 days of his administration. The two clashed repeatedly during the conversation, which lasted forty minutes.

"Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation"

The White House response came shortly after Moran deleted the post. "Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called 'journalist' Terry Moran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump 'a world class hater.' This is unhinged and unacceptable. We have reached out to ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry accountable," Karoline Leavitt, White House press secretary, said.

ABC News issued a statement on what happened, remarking that Moran's remarks did not reflect those of the news outlet: "ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others. The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation."

It is not yet clear what internal process Moran will undergo.