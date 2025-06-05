Socialist NYC mayoral candidate says he will use taxes to pay for health care for undocumented immigrants

Published by Carlos Dominguez 5 de junio, 2025

Zohran Mamdani, the socialist and Democratic candidate for mayor of New York, recently told MSNBC he will use New Yorkers' taxes to pay for health care for illegal immigrants.

In April, the socialist also proposed a 2% tax hike on millionaires to pay for a program full of giveaways, per The New York Post.

Mamdani unveiled his tax-the-rich proposal, which includes another hike aimed at big business, at a press conference in front of City Hall.

"We are putting forward a platform today that will raise $10 billion a year to pay for our agenda," Mamdani said. "When it comes to taxing the 1% of New York City will do so by taxing them an additional 2%."

The state Assembly member from Queens has gone from an unknown candidate to second in the polls behind former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in June's Democratic primary.

According to The New York Post, the Democratic candidate has achieved his popularity thanks to TikTok videos and an unmitigated socialist agenda, with promises of free buses and day care, rent freezes, and municipal food stores.

Ocasio-Crotez endorses Mamdani

On Thursday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez threw her support behind Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York. Although Andrew Cuomo remains the favorite, Ocasio-Cortez praised Mamdani for his supposed ability to unite New Yorkers and emphasized the need for a broad coalition to challenge the former governor.