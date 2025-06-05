Published by Joaquín Núñez 4 de junio, 2025

The Department of Education (DOE) formally informed the accrediting commission that Columbia University "violated" federal discrimination laws. They argue that its inaction in the face of "harassment of Jewish students" violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Ultimately, the action of the agency headed by Linda McMahon could lead to the aforementioned educational institution losing its access to federal funds.

As reported from the DOE in a statement, its Office for Civil Rights notified the Higher Learning Commission that Columbia does not meet its established standards. Their argument is that they have been in violation of the aforementioned law since October 7, 2023, "acting with deliberate indifference to harassment among Jewish students."

"After Hamas’ October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel, Columbia University’s leadership acted with deliberate indifference towards the harassment of Jewish students on its campus. This is not only immoral but also unlawful. Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants," said Linda McMahon, secretary of education, in a statement.

"Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards," she added.

Citing President Trump's executive order, "Accreditation Reform to Strengthen Higher Education," the statement remarked that "the Department has an obligation to promptly inform accreditors of any findings of noncompliance related to member institutions."

According to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, "no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."