Antonio Delgado announced his candidacy for governor of New York for 2026. The Democratic lieutenant governor thus launched a direct challenge against his party's current governor, Kathy Hochul, who is hoping to win a second term. Delgado, currently 48, asserted that the state needs "better leadership" going forward.

"Listen, the powerful and well-connected have their advocates. I'm running for governor to be theirs," Delgado said in his first campaign ad, which was released Monday afternoon. In turn, he promised to push for a "bold and transformative vision" for New Yorkers.

In turn, the ad talks about "universal health care" and "universal pre-k," as well as standing up to "attacks from the Trump administration." "It's important for us to believe that democracy can work for the people. There's a reason why we are at the center of the Trump administration's attack. We represent everything they want to tear down. But let's not drop the ball on figuring out what it is we're fighting for. We believe in facts, truth, liberty, the rule of law, and justice for all," he added.

"People are hurting, and New York deserves better leadership. There’s an absence of bold, decisive, transformational leadership," the lieutenant governor told The New York Times.

Delgado was appointed to his current post by Hochul herself, who made that decision in April 2022, after incumbent Brian Benjamin was arrested for corruption. He thus became the first politician with Hispanic roots to hold statewide office in New York. At the time, the governor described the now-candidate as "a rising star with a resume to match."

In July 2024, Hochul announced he would run in 2026 with Delgado again as his running mate. The lieutenant governor's announcement not only changes those plans but also brings with it the possibility of a very competitive and very expensive first.

While the polls for now are smiling on the governor in the primary, most voters would prefer someone else in the governor's mansion. According to Siena College, 55% of New Yorkers would opt for "a different candidate."