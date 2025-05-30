Two congressional committees investigate Nashville mayor accused of blocking ICE's work

Published by Williams Perdomo 30 de mayo, 2025

Two key House committees launched an investigation against Nashville, Tenn., Mayor Freddie O'Connell, who is accused of impeding the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Republican representatives claim O'Connell promoted revealing confidential information and spying on immigration agents. In addition, the Democrat allegedly used publicly funded programs to help illegal immigrants.

"I refuse to sit back while our communities are overrun — while our neighborhoods are destroyed and our daughters are assaulted. And I doubly refuse to stay silent while blue city mayors aid and abet this invasion," said Republican Andy Ogles, who pushed for an investigation into the mayor.

Committee support Ogles detailed that the investigation began with the full support of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green.

"If Mayor O’Connell wants to spy on federal agents doing their job, then Congress is going to investigate him for obstruction," Ogles maintained.

Another Republican pushing for the investigation to be opened was Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who insisted that the mayor's intention is to turn Nashville into a sanctuary city.

"Mayor O’Connell is trying to turn Nashville into a sanctuary city, and he handed criminal gangs information on a silver platter that they can use to target federal agents," Blackburn said.