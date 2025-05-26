Voz media US Voz.us
President Trump considers giving $3 billion in Harvard grants to trade schools

"What a great investment that would be for America, and so needed," the Republican president said after revealing his intentions on social media.

Williams Perdomo
Williams Perdomo

President Donald Trump claimed he is considering giving $3 billion from Harvard grant money to trade schools across the country. The president's intention came amid his ongoing battle with the university on grounds that it promotes antisemitism.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land," Trump wrote in a Monday morning post on Truth Social.

"What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump added.

In that regard, President Trump's team insists that Harvard "repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus," as recalled by The Hill.

Harvard and foreign students

The information also comes after President Donald Trump's administration last week announced the revocation of Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) certification, prohibiting the institution from enrolling international students beginning with the 2025-2026 academic year. The measure was temporarily blocked by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs.
