President Trump considers giving $3 billion in Harvard grants to trade schools

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump claimed he is considering giving $3 billion from Harvard grant money to trade schools across the country. The president's intention came amid his ongoing battle with the university on grounds that it promotes antisemitism.

"I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land," Trump wrote in a Monday morning post on Truth Social.

"What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!" Trump added.

In that regard, President Trump's team insists that Harvard "repeatedly failed to confront the pervasive race discrimination and anti-Semitic harassment plaguing its campus," as recalled by The Hill.