Trump lashes out at Walmart for raising prices, blaming tariffs

Published by Sabrina Martin 17 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump issued a public warning to Walmart on Saturday after the retail chain announced it will raise prices on some products. The move is attributed to the effect of tariffs on imports.

In his Truth Social post, Trump criticized the company's use of tariffs as a justification and pointed out that, after posting million-dollar profits last year, both Walmart and Chinese suppliers should bear those costs without affecting consumers. "I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!" he warned.

Walmart anticipates increases

On Thursday, Walmart reported that it can no longer contain prices as it had been doing, even with the recent reduction in tariffs from 145% to 30%, and that starting this month, some products will see increases. Although the company did not specify which ones or when, it assured that the adjustments would be applied, considering "the reality of small retail margins."

Previous warnings and growing tension

According to reports, the administration had been aware of this situation for weeks. Executives from Walmart and other major chains had reportedly warned in private meetings that the tariffs could lead to product shortages and higher prices, which led to a brief change of tone by the White House on trade issues.

Concern over impact on prices

Trump's statement comes as the White House is trying to contain the inflationary impact of the tariffs applied in the trade war with China. Faced with the risk that consumers will begin to feel the effect on their pocketbooks, Trump argues that companies like Walmart have the ability—and the responsibility—to absorb those costs.

Meanwhile, the retail giant insists it continues to do all it can to keep prices low, though it acknowledges that adjustments will be inevitable.