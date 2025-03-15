Greenland calls Trump's insistence on acquiring island 'unacceptable'

Published by Sabrina Martin 15 de marzo, 2025

The government of Greenland rejected recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump in which he reiterated his interest in taking control of the territory. In a statement issued Friday, Greenlandic authorities called these comments "unacceptable" and emphasized that the island will continue to act in accordance with international law.

Greenlandic Parliament's reaction

Leaders of all parties represented in Greenland's Parliament (Inatsisartut) issued a joint statement condemning Trump's insistence on annexing the territory.

"We, all party leaders, cannot accept the repeated statements regarding annexation and control of Greenland. We find this behavior (...) unacceptable," they stated. They also warned that such statements are improper within a defense alliance and reaffirmed their commitment to Greenlandic sovereignty.

The document was signed by Jens Frederik Nielsen (Demokraatit), Pele Broberg (Naleraq), Múte B. Egede (Inuit Ataqatigiit), Vivian Motzfeldt (Siumut) and Aqqalu C. Jerimiassen (Atassut). In the text, they assured that Greenland "belongs to its people" and rejected any attempt to generate divisions over its future.

U.S. interest in Greenland

Trump had previously expressed his intention to acquire Greenland, describing it as a real estate investment opportunity. In January, Greenland's prime minister, Múte Egede, reiterated that the island "is not for sale and will never be for sale."

U.S. interest in Greenland dates back more than a century. In 1867, his government considered buying the island along with Iceland, and in 1946, President Harry Truman offered $100 million to Denmark for the territory, but the proposal was rejected.

So far, the White House has not responded to the Greenlandic government's criticism.