J.D Vance and his wife get off the vice presidential plane in Greenland.AFP

Published by Juan Peña 28 de marzo, 2025

Vice President J.D Vance arrived Friday in Greenland along with his wife and a delegation of government and congressional Republicans. The vice president's plane landed at Thule Area Base, a U.S. military enclave in Greenland.

The delegation's plane, which also included National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, and Energy Secretary Chris Wright, landed at Pituffik space base in Greenland at 12:52 p.m. local time, according to reporters on board.

The visit is reduced to a trip by Vance and his wife Usha, accompanied by Energy Secretary Chris Wright, to the U.S. military base at Pituffik, located on the territory's northwest coast. This will allow the vice president to be "briefed on issues related to Arctic security" and to meet with troops, his office said.

Vance asserted in early February when he said Denmark was "not doing its job [protecting Greenland], and is not being a good ally."

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen claimed there was "unacceptable pressure" from the United States following the announcement earlier this week of an uninvited visit by a large delegation from the Trump administration.

Pituffik base, key to Arctic surveillance The Thule air base, located in Pituffik, is an essential part of Washington's missile defense infrastructure, as its location in the Arctic places it on the shortest route for missiles fired from Russia against the United States.



"This is an essential radar to detect activities. If there are nuclear weapons that threaten the United States, they won't cross the Atlantic or the Pacific. They go over the poles," Wright said Thursday on Fox News.



The base is the northernmost U.S. military complex. It is about 1,200 miles from the North Pole and has been key to U.S. military strategy since the Cold War. It was established in the early 1950s after a cooperation agreement with Denmark.



For its construction, Danish authorities forcibly displaced the Inuit community of Pituffik in 1953, which remains a matter of controversy.





Greenland is a huge island covered 80% by ice with hydrocarbon and mineral resources key to the energy transition.

This vast territory of 57,000 inhabitants, almost 90% of them Inui ethnic group, has autonomy within Denmark, which retains powers in diplomacy, defense and monetary policy and provides annual aid representing 20% of Greenland's GDP.

This is not the first time Trump has talked about taking control of Greenland. He did so during his first term (from 2017 to 2021) and has been at it again since winning the election last year.

The United States "knows Greenland is not for sale. It knows Greenland does not want to be part of the United States. It has been unambiguously communicated to them, both directly and in public," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen reiterated Wednesday.

The majority of its population and all political parties promote the independence of the territory, although they disagree on the speed of this process.

According to a poll published in February, virtually the entire population rejects the idea of becoming part of the United States.

The island is currently awaiting the formation of a new government following the March 11 legislative elections that handed a victory to the center-right opposition.

"Our integrity and our democracy have to be respected, without any outside interference," Greenland's interim Prime Minister Mute Egede said Monday.