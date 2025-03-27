Reactions to Trump's auto tariffs: Applause from unions and anger from Europe

Published by Joaquín Núñez 26 de marzo, 2025

Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25% tariff on all cars not made in the United States. The president argued that he seeks to encourage domestic industry and reduce the public debt. Although the measure was celebrated by some Republicans and unions, complaints from Europe began.

"In addition to stimulating increased domestic manufacturing of cars and trucks, we expect these tariffs to translate into more than $100 billion in new annual revenue for the United States of America. (...)It's a number and that number is going to be used to greatly reduce the debt in the United States and build things," the president said from the Oval Office.

At the same time, the White House explained that the trade deficit in auto parts was $93.5 billion in 2024 and that 286,000 jobs were lost in the manufacturing of auto parts in the last 25 years.

Reactions to Trump's new tariffs

One of the first reactions came from Europe, one of the main players affected by the executive order signed by Trump.

"I deeply regret the U.S. decision to impose tariffs on EU automotive exports. Tariffs are taxes – bad for businesses, worse for consumers, in the US and the EU. The EU will continue to seek negotiated solutions, while safeguarding its economic interest," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said.

"As a major trading power and a strong community of 27 Member States, we will jointly protect our workers, businesses and consumers across our European Union," she added.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) union celebrated the president's decision. "We applaud the Trump administration for stepping up to end the free trade disaster that has devastated working class communities for decades. Ending the race to the bottom in the auto industry starts with fixing our broken trade deals, and the Trump administration has made history with today’s actions," UWA President Shawn Fain said.

"These tariffs are a major step in the right direction for autoworkers and blue-collar communities across the country, and it is now on the automakers, from the Big Three to Volkswagen and beyond, to bring back good union jobs to the U.S.," he added.

Congresswoman Lisa McClain, chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, the fourth-highest position in the House Republican leadership, joined in the congratulations. McClain recently spoke with VOZ about the rise of the women's vote for the GOP.

"President Trump is leading a manufacturing resurgence. Today’s announcement will help boost American and Michigan-made automobiles. POTUS is keeping his promise to bring jobs and investment back to America!" she wrote on her social media.