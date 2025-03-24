Trump Administration's third Cabinet meeting highlights cuts led by Elon Musk

Published by Agustina Blanco 24 de marzo, 2025

On Monday morning, President Donald Trump convened his third Cabinet meeting, an event that featured Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)'s cost-cutting initiative.

During the session, Trump praised his department leaders for implementing cost-cutting measures, acknowledging that while these decisions might not be "popular" they were necessary.“I have no idea how it plays out in the public ... but it's something that has to be done,” the president stated from the Cabinet room.

The meeting highlighted the effectiveness of Musk and his team, as well as the Cabinet secretaries' compliance with the spending reduction mandate. Trump, in welcoming reporters, was quick to point out the progress made. "Now what is happening is the numbers are beyond our wildest expectations,” he declared, underlining the results achieved so far.

Musk, who was present wearing a red cap with the phrase "Trump was right about everything," has become a central figure in this effort. Despite the criticism and threats he has faced for his aggressive approach to cutting costs in the federal portfolio, several Cabinet members expressed support.

Praise for Elon Musk's work



Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin described the collaboration with DOGE as "incredible," while Attorney General Pam Bondi singled out “Elon’s incredible team.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi vs. fraud



In addition, Bondi re-emphasized Elon Musk's great work in his efforts to limit state spending and uncover fraud.

In that sense, the attorney general, pointed out that "they will prosecute" instances of government spending fraud and that, in addition, "we are seeking the death penalty again [for] horrible, violent criminals... they WILL face the death penalty."

🚨 BREAKING - 2 MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS FROM A.G. PAM BONDI



- They will "prosecute" instances of government spending fraud

- "We are seeking the d*ath penalty again [for] horrible, violent criminals... they WILL face the d*ath penalty."pic.twitter.com/xpaIBbLEm0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 24, 2025

For his part, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum claimed that "we have had many fraudulent contracts brought to light by Elon," pointing to a tangible impact of the reviews led by the Tesla owner.

At one point in the meeting, Musk interjected with a matter-of-fact but facetious comment, very much in his style, and pointed out that the Small Business Administration (SBA) was giving out hundred-thousand-dollar loans to children under the age of 11.

Along those lines, Musk pointed out precisely that the SBA had given a loan to a baby as young as nine months old. The DOGE head described it as “a very precocious" baby, which added a touch of humor to the discussion about the scrutiny of government spending.

D.O.G.E. found out that a 9 month old baby got a $100k SBA loan… “This is a very precocious baby” -@elonmusk

🤣pic.twitter.com/vElAiygIIX — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) March 24, 2025

Musk's presence and the tone of the meeting reflect the Trump Administration's priority of optimizing federal spending, a goal that, according to the president, transcends political considerations.

The message is clear: government efficiency, pushed by Musk and endorsed by the Republican Administration's cabinet, is on track and promises significant results.