Bill Maher announced that he will soon meet with Trump: 'It is an honor to be invited to the White House'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de marzo, 2025

Bill Maher announced that he will soon meet with Donald Trump at the White House. The popular HBO host revealed the news during an episode of the podcast "Club Random," which has not yet been released. In this edition, which will air next Sunday, Maher discussed Trump's return to the White House with Andrew Schulz.

From the end of Trump's first term to now, Maher has been one of his toughest critics. During the last presidential campaign, he repeatedly said his victory would mean a "danger" to democracy. However, in recent weeks, he began moving closer politically to the GOP.

Indeed, he endorsed the reasoning behind dismantling the Department of Education, recently highlighted the president's transparency and agreed with banning transgender athletes from women's sports.

"You also have to respect that the guy did win"

Regarding the meeting with Trump, Maher said there was an unexpected go-between. "Kid Rock was here a couple of weeks ago, and he said, ‘I want you to meet Trump.’ He said, 'I'm gonna take you to the White House.' So now we're gonna do that,'" the anchor noted.

At the same time, he didn't seem too concerned about what progressives might think of his White House visit.

"And there will be lots of people on the Left who will be like, ‘How dare you talk to this man.’ It’s like, f*** you, I’m not playing this game that you mean girls play,” Maher said. “‘Oh, you know what? You can’t sit at my lunch table because I’m just not talking to you.’ Not talking to you? You lost the election. Who the f*** do you think you have to talk to It’s one thing if you win it. It’s another thing if you lose it,” he added. “You have to talk to people," the comedian continued.

Maher hosts a nightly show on HBO that bears his name, in which he performs comedic monologues about current affairs and interviews political personalities, authors and opinion leaders. In recent months, he has been highly critical of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats in general, for moving away from "common sense" policies.

"And you also have to respect that the guy did win. More than half the country. … You can not like Trump. You can hate him. You can’t hate everyone who voted for him. I said it in my last special, I don’t hate half the country and I don’t want to hate half the country. (...) It's an honor to be invited to the White House under any circumstance," he stated.