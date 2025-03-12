Relatives ask Trump admin, Congress to work urgently to free hostages

Demonstration calling on the U.S. to intervene in hostage release.AFP / Jack Guez

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 12 de marzo, 2025

A week after a group of freed Israeli hostages met with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, a delegation of relatives of hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza came to Washington to advocate for the release of their loved ones.

Family members of Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Evyatar David, Guy Iluz, Omri Miran, Rom Braslavski, Matan Angrest and Tamir Nimrodi are meeting this week with Trump administration officials and Congress members.

Hagai Angrest told JNS about seeing the propaganda video that Hamas released last week of his son, Matan Angrest, 21, a tank driver in the Israeli military’s 77th Battalion who was wounded and taken with two dead comrades from his base at Nahal Oz on Oct. 7, 2023. (The younger Angrest and fellow soldiers fought off invading terrorists for two-and-a-half hours.)

“We saw his hand not moving, the face broken, the nose broken—something in his eyes,” Angrest told JNS of the video of his son. “Everything is not in place.”

Angrest’s son Ofir Angrest made the trip to Washington with him. The elder Angrest spoke with JNS on Wednesday, shortly before they departed back to Israel.

“We know today he is alive, but tomorrow, we don’t know what will happen,” he told JNS.

The delegation met with Deputy U.S. special envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus, White House faith office leader Pastor Paula White and Tim Lenderking, senior official in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, according to Angrest.

Angrest told JNS that the group thanks Trump, Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, and “all of the team.”

“They are doing everything they can to release all the hostages from captivity,” he said. “In all of the meetings we’ve had, the team told us this is a high priority for them.”

The relatives of hostages also met with Sens. Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.); and with a bipartisan group in the House, including Reps. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), French Hill (R-Ark.), Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.), Brad Schneider (D-Ill.), Brad Sherman (D-Calif.), Greg Landsman (D-Ohio), Laura Gillen (D-N.Y.), Kim Schrier (D-Wash.), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.), Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) and George Latimer (D-N.Y.).

"Fighting for your life"

Angrest told JNS that after receiving proof that his son is alive and absorbing the shock of his son’s physical condition, he has had a simple message this week for anyone in Washington who will listen.

“Matan has no time. You must get him released as soon as possible,” he said.

He noted that the administration hasn’t provided updates on efforts to release 24 hostages who are believed to still be alive, of nearly 60 hostages still held in Gaza.

He urged the Trump administration and the Israeli government to work together to secure the release of all the captives.

“The way is only a deal, not a military attack,” Angrest said. “This is very dangerous to the hostages.”

JNS asked what message Angrest would like to convey to his son.

“Be strong,” he said. “We are doing everything all over the world, and we hope we will succeed as soon as possible. We love you very much. Be strong. We will meet together.”

Ofir Angrest told JNS that he would tell his older brother that “we are with you.”

“We are in Washington fighting for your life, and we hope and know that we will be with you together,” he said. “We will hug you soon.”

