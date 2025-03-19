Glenn Ivey, first Democratic congressman to publicly call for Schumer's resignation

Published by Israel Duro 19 de marzo, 2025

Maryland Rep. Glenn Ivey became the first Democratic Party congressman to publicly call for the retirement of Senate Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer. Although the veteran politician for New York has reiterated his intention to keep his post, his continuity is in question after facilitating the approval of the Republican proposal to avoid the government shutdown, which has caused an earthquake in the most radical wing of his party.

At a Town Hall with about 800 people in Prince George's County, Ivey favored Schumer making way for someone else to lead Senate Democrats and noted that, on this occasion, he too believed allowing the shutdown was the least bad option, according to reports The Huffington Post.

"I respect Chuck Schumer. I think he had a great, long-standing career, did a lot of great things, but I’m afraid that it may be time for the Senate Democrats to get a new leader. I know shutting down the government is not good, I’ve tried to oppose it every time I could, but in this particular instance, it was something that we needed to do."

Schumer, in the firing line

The earthquake provoked by the passage of the continued resolution of Trump and Mike Johnson by the upper chamber, thanks to a maneuver by Schumer and a group of Democrats that allowed the Republican bill to overcome the filibuster put the veteran politician in the crosshairs, with activists and prominent Blue Party supporters calling for his head.

Schumer himself came forward in an interview with The New York Times to assure that he plans to keep his post and justified his decision. According to the Democratic leader, he had to choose "the lesser of two evils" and had done "what had to be done" assuring that the damage the Trump-Musk duo could do without funding was far superior.

However, discontent among Democratic ranks has not abated, as polls show, and even the veteran senator was forced to suspend his book tour due to "security concerns."