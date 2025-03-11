Trump already has his entire cabinet: The Senate confirmed Lori Chavez-DeRemer as labor secretary

Published by Joaquín Núñez 10 de marzo, 2025

The Senate confirmed Lori Chavez-DeRemer as secretary of labor. The former Republican congresswoman garnered 67 votes in favor and 32 against, making her the latest member of Donald Trump's cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate.

In all, 17 Democrats voted in favor of Trump's pick to lead the Department of Labor. However, Chavez-DeRemer's openness to unions prompted three Republicans to vote against her: Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ted Budd (R-NC).

Indeed, the former Oregon congresswoman has in the past backed the PRO Act, legislation supported by the Biden administration that made it easier to form unions.

"Lori Chavez-DeRemer´s confirmation as Labor Secretary is a key step in executing President Trump’s vision for a thriving American workforce," the White House celebrated on social media.

"The Department of Labor will prioritize American workers, foster job growth, and eliminate burdensome regulations that stifle opportunity," they added.

The Republican also followed suit on her X account, where she said she was "deeply honored" to be confirmed as Labor secretary.a

"As promised, I’ll work tirelessly to put American Workers First by fighting for good-paying jobs, safe working conditions, and secure retirement benefits.Let's get to work," she added.