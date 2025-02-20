Mitch McConnell announces he will not seek reelection, will leave the Senate after more than 40 years

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced he will not seek another term in the Senate. The Kentucky senator, one of the most consequential Republican leaders in modern history, will leave Congress in January 2027, with more than 40 years in office. The 83-year-old Republican had already stepped down from the leadership earlier this year.

McConnell asked to speak immediately after the Senate voted to advance the nomination of Kash Patel as FBI director to a final vote. He spoke for just over 10 minutes and told his colleagues present of the decision.

"Seven times my fellow Kentuckians have sent me to the Senate. ... Representing our Commonwealth has been the honor of a lifetime. I will not seek this honor an eighth time. My current term in the Senate will be my last," he began.

The Republican came to the Senate in 1985 after winning a historic election and defeating incumbent Walter Dee Huddleston by a margin of 5,000 votes out of more than 1.2 million cast. Since then, he won reelection seven times, saw as many presidents pass through the Oval Office and was instrumental in advancing the Republican agenda on Capitol Hill.

"I grew up reading about the greatness of Henry Clay, but there were times when the prospect of etching my name into his desk and this chamber felt like more of a long shot than making it to the major leagues. The only appropriate thing to take away today, apart from my healthy dose of pride, is my immense gratitude for the opportunity to take part in the consequential business of the Senate and the nation," the senator continued.

"So lest any of our colleagues still doubt my intentions for the remainder of my term, I have some unfinished business to attend to ... and to the disappointment of my critics, I'm still here on the job," he said.

Although he was an ally of Donald Trump in his first stint in the White House, they drifted apart after Jan. 6, 2021. Since then, the president criticized him on repeated occasions. The most recent was on Feb. 13, when Trump criticized him harshly after he voted against the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

After his speech ended, a senator asked for permission to initiate a general applause, which was granted by Tim Sheehy (R-Montana), who was presiding over the session. Republicans, Democrats and Senate staffers gave McConnell a standing ovation for a few seconds and then moved to greet him.

The Kentucky senator was last elected in November 2020 and was expected to face stiff competition to replace him in 2026. There is speculation that Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Andy Barr and Nate Morris may be interested in his seat.