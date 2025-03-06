Musk defends DOGE in meeting with congressional Republicans

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Concerned about certain measures they consider reckless, Republican lawmakers in Congress had a "positive" meeting with Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The tycoon took it upon himself to clarify doubts about the project's goals and actions to cut excessive federal government spending.

According to various reports, during the closed-door meeting Musk said that, while DOGE "can’t bat a thousand all the time," it can work to correct mistakes that have raised controversy in recent weeks.

In particular, the meeting came against a backdrop of several lawmakers who, concerned about DOGE's independent nature, have called for greater caution in announcing cuts in unnecessary waste, fraud and abuse at federal agencies.

Many Republicans who favor the cuts argue that DOGE has made mistakes by acting too quickly in freezing funds, dismantling programs, and firing federal employees, often causing significant disruptions or forcing the Trump administration to reverse some decisions.

However, beyond certain criticisms, Politico reported that the meeting with Musk was warm and positive. Some Republicans spoke about what was discussed.

"He said he’s making mistakes. He'll correct them, but his mission is to uncover where our tax money is. Let the chips fall where they may," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said.

Norman further said Musk asserted that it would ultimately be up to Congress to decide what spending should be cut, respecting the role of constitutional hierarchy.

“He said, ‘Look, I'm gonna get the information to you. Y'all decide.’ He’s doing this because he does not want to see America go down.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) also spoke after the meeting and said Musk seems "really open to the idea that when there have been things done that weren't a perfect fit, that we need to come back and figure out how to adjust fire."

Other Republicans unequivocally back Musk's work and joined Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who said Congress should prepare legislation to back the mogul-led cuts.

Like Kat Cammack (R-FL), who asserted, "I feel very much that if we're going to do this [cuts] the right way, Congress has to take the lead."