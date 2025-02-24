Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

The Trump administration cut 2,000 U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) employees. That was the announcement to staff on Sunday night, adding that nearly all the rest will be placed on administrative leave. The move came just days after U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols gave the White House the green light to move forward with its cuts.

On Friday, Judge Nichols refused to extend the temporary block to limit layoffs and furloughs at USAID.

"As of 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 23, 2025, all USAID direct hire personnel, with the exception of designated personnel responsible for mission-critical functions, core leadership and/or specially designated programs, will be placed on administrative leave globally," the notice sent to workers reads, which was accessed by The Washington Post.

Both President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), reiterated their intentions to dismantle USAID, so far the agency in charge of administering U.S. civilian foreign aid. According to its website, the agency is tasked with providing "assistance to countries recovering from disaster, attempting to escape poverty and undertaking democratic reforms."

In turn, the Trump administration plans to establish return travel programs for volunteers and government-funded personnel stationed overseas, noting that they can use USAID resources until they return to the United States.