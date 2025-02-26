Amy Gleason is the acting administrator of the DOGE

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

A White House official, who requested anonymity, confirmed to the media that Amy Gleason is the acting DOGE administrator.

The information was released shortly after White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt explained to reporters that Elon Musk is overseeing the government cuts unit.

During Leavitt's meeting with the media, several reporters insisted on knowing the name of the department's leader. However, the press secretary declined to reveal the identity of the DOGE administrator.

"Gleason was identified after the briefing by an official who requested anonymity to share the information," explained CNBC which had access to the information.

The mystery surrounding the administrator’s name comes amid growing questions about Musk’s involvement in the department, as well as ongoing legal battles over DOGE’s actions, which have included mass layoffs, the cancellation of government contracts, and efforts to shut down federal agencies.

Just on Monday, recalled The New York Times, a federal judge pressed the government to clarify Musk's role, expressing concern that the office was actually run by unauthorized persons.

Meanwhile, media outlets such as the NYT conversed with sources familiar with the matter who explained that Gleason was ready to enjoy a vacation in Mexico and did not expect her role to be released to the public.

Similarly, the NYT recalled that Gleason worked in the digital services unit during Trump's first term. In addition, it was learned that she rejoined the agency late last year, according to documents reviewed by The New York Times.