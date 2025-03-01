Trump administration federal employees receive second email demanding accomplishment report

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 1 de marzo, 2025

The Associated Press (AP) reported that U.S. federal employees received a second email from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) requesting details about their recent accomplishments. According to the media outlet, the information came from a source familiar with the matter who chose to remain anonymous, as they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Although many federal employees expected the second email to arrive on Saturday, it began reaching them on Friday night with the subject line "What did you do last week? Part II." This email was sent from "hr@opm.gov," the same address OPM used for the first message. The email instructed recipients to "reply to this email with approx. 5 bullets describing what you accomplished last week and cc your manager. If all of your activities are classified or sensitive, please write, ‘All of my activities are sensitive.’" It also specified that, moving forward, employees were required to submit a response every week before Tuesday.

The first similar email

The first email, sent last week, asked employees to detail five tasks they had completed in the previous week. South African tycoon Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), warned that any employee who failed to respond would be fired. However, several agencies instructed their employees not to comply.

This Wednesday, during President Donald Trump's first cabinet meeting, Musk described his request as merely a "pulse check" to ensure that those working in the Republican administration had "a pulse and two brain cells." The president supported Musk’s stance, stating that employees who failed to respond to the initial email "are on the bubble."