Trump's speech to Congress wins over Americans

Donald Trump's first address to Congress in his second term didn't just lift Republican lawmakers out of their seats. Polls taken in the wake of the president's remarks reflect overwhelming voter support for their president's positions on key points. Even the approval according to the polls of left-wing media such as CBS (76%) or CNN (69%) is overwhelming.

A result that makes even more evident the distance of the Democratic Party -which is still committed to a tough opposition, full of speeches and circus shows even in the seat of Popular Sovereignty- from the true concerns of the voters.

Three out of four Americans applaud Trump's policies, according to CBS

According to the CBS poll, voters approved by 76% of the president's very long speech (1 hour and 40 minutes, an absolute record) before Congress. What's more, according to this poll, Americans are enthusiastic about Trump's position on the main points of his policies during the days he has been in the White House.

Thus, 77% of participants agreed with Trump's spending cuts plan. The same percentage of support received by the immigration policy and the closing of the borders implemented by the new Administration. Even the president's criticized position on peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine receive the support of more than two out of three voters (73%). The application of tariffs is the point that elicits the least enthusiasm (65%), although it also gets a remarkable figure.

CNN viewers believe Trump will take the country "in the right direction"

Viewers of CNN also gave a warm approval to Donald Trump's remarks on Capitol Hill. Some 69% of respondents gave their approval to the president's performance in front of congressmen, with 44% of them even considering it "very positive."

Also in the majority (62%), according to this network's poll, were those who believe that the policies proposed by Trump during his address to Congress will take the country "in the right direction." They also approved of the president's initiatives regarding Ukraine (67%) and Russia. In addition, CNN viewers overwhelmingly considered "inappropriate" (80%) the performance of the Democratic caucus during the speech.