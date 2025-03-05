Defense secretary responds to China's threats: US 'prepared' for possible war

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the country is "prepared" to deal with a possible war with China, amid escalating tensions following the Trump administration's imposition of new tariffs.

The remarks, made during an interview on Fox & Friends on Fox News, come hours after China assured it was ready for a confrontation "of any kind" with the United States.

'We are prepared for WAR... We live in a dangerous world'



Defense Sec Pete Hegseth responds to China https://t.co/XEVlt91qWr pic.twitter.com/dOy3EF2h0t — RT (@RT_com) March 5, 2025

"We are prepared. Those who long for peace are preparing for war. That's why we're rebuilding our military," Hegseth said, stressing the need to strengthen the US military in the face of what he described as a "dangerous world."

The secretary was responding directly to a posting on X from the Chinese Embassy in the United States, which warned that “If war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end.”

If war is what the U.S. wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war or any other type of war, we’re ready to fight till the end. https://t.co/crPhO02fFE — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) March 5, 2025

This message from China was a clear response to the 20% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on the Asian giant, effective Tuesday, along with 25% levies on imports from Mexico and Canada.

Hegseth stressed that the United States' "warrior ethos" is in response to the existence of "powerful countries with very different ideologies" that are rapidly increasing their spending on defense and modern technology. “They want to supplant the United States. If we want to deter war with the Chinese or others, we have to be strong," he said, noting that deterrence is a key pillar of his strategy.

In this regard, he emphasized that defense spending, military capabilities, weapons and position in the Indo-Pacific region are key priorities for his administration.

Despite the belligerent tone, the Defense Secretary clarified that the United States is not looking for a conflict." "Trump had a “great relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping”, he assured, adding that his job in Defense, is not to provoke a war, but to ensure that the country is ready for any eventuality.

"We are ready," he reiterated, emphasizing that his responsibility is to keep the Army in top condition to respond to threats.

Hegseth's response reflects the complex climate that marks relations between Washington and Beijing, exacerbated by the Trump administration's recent trade measures.

The tariffs, which affect three major US trading partners, have triggered strong responses and raised the rhetoric between the two powers. While China vows resistance, the United States reaffirms its readiness to protect its interests.