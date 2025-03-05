DC to remove 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' and replace it with mural for the nation's 250th anniversary

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

District of Columbia Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser reported that she will remove the "Black Lives Matter Plaza" and replace it with a mural for the nation's 250th anniversary.

The announcement came after Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Georgia, introduced a bill in Congress that calls for withholding federal funding to the city if the Black Lives Matter Plaza is allowed to remain.

"The mural inspired millions and helped our city through a very painful period," Bowser said in a brief statement posted on X.

In that way she referenced the installation of the mural in 2020, when riots erupted over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"But now we can’t afford to be distracted by meaningless congressional interference. The devastating impacts of the federal job cuts must be our number one concern," Bowser said.

"Our focus is on economic growth, public safety, and supporting our residents affected by these cuts," she added.

The Democratic mayor stated in October 2021 that the mural and the name Black Lives Matter Plaza would be permanent, reported the Washington Times.