State Department bans LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter flags at embassies: only the US flag will fly

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

The State Department has implemented a new guideline banning the use of flags associated with left-wing movements at embassies and consulates. Under the directive, only the national flag is allowed to be flown, with limited exceptions including the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action (POW/MIA) flag and the Unjustly Detained flag, both of which are recognized for their link to specific humanitarian causes.

According to an internal document obtained by The Washington Free Beacon, the memo states:

"Starting immediately, only the United States of America flag is authorized to be flown or displayed at US facilities, both domestic and abroad, and featured in US government content. The flag of the United States of America united all Americans under the universal principles of justice, freedom and democracy. These values, which are the cornerstone of our great country, are shared by all American citizens, past and present."

Controversy over flag use

The decision comes amid a long-running debate over the flying of flags such as the LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter movement flags at US embassies. These flags began to be flown during the Barack Obama Administration as a symbol of support for various social causes.

However, the Trump Administration imposed restrictions in 2019, banning their use in diplomatic facilities. In 2021, Joe Biden reversed this policy, again allowing these flags to be flown. But in 2024, a spending package signed by the Biden Administration included provisions that again restricted their use.

Political tensions

Former President Biden received criticism for flying the LGBTQ+ flag outside the White House in 2023 and for a State Department memo urging the display of the Black Lives Matter flag on the anniversary of George Floyd's assassination. These decisions intensified disagreements between Republicans and Democrats, sparking tensions over national values.

In 2023, Republican lawmakers pushed for the One Flag for All Act, aimed at officially banning the use of flags other than the US flag on federal property, with limited exceptions.

The "one flag policy"

The implementation of the "one flag policy" has been interpreted by many as a reflection of the Trump Administration's nationalistic approach, which seeks to prioritize unity under the country's traditional symbols. Proponents of the measure argue that the policy reinforces national identity and prevents government facilities from being used as platforms for partisan or social agendas.