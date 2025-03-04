Trump announces extradition of top terrorist responsible for the deaths of 13 Americans during Afghanistan withdrawal

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

In his address to the joint session of Congress, President Donald Trump announced that the United States succeeded in capturing one of the top terrorists who was responsible for the failure of the withdrawal in Afghanistan and the death of thirteen Americans at Abbey Gate, outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport, on August 26, 2021.

"Tonight I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice," President Trump announced. He also thanked the government of Pakistan for helping with the effort.

The terrorist's name is Muhammed Sharifullah.

Republicans questioned Democrats for sitting by and not applauding the announcement of Sharifullah's capture.

Then, giving further details, FBI Director Kash Patel, announced that the terrorist was extradited.

"As President Trump just announced, I can report that tonight the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal," Patel tweeted.

"One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families," he added.