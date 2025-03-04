US and Ukraine move toward minerals deal after tension in Washington

Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 4 de marzo, 2025

The United States and Ukraine are preparing to sign a minerals deal Tuesday night, four sources familiar with the situation said.

The announcement, which President Donald Trump plans to make during his address to Congress, comes after a tumultuous meeting in the Oval Office last Friday, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was dismissed from the White House after a confrontation with Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Despite the tension, both sides appear ready to move forward on a deal that would grant the United States access to Ukraine's rich natural resources, a step that could redefine bilateral relations against a backdrop of war and international pressure.

A meeting that set off the storm



On Friday, Zelensky arrived in Washington with the expectation of signing the minerals deal, but the meeting at the White House quickly fell apart. Trump and Vance rebuked the Ukrainian leader for his attitude, accusing him of not showing enough gratitude for US support in the war against Russia.

"They're playing with World War III," Trump claimed in a comment that resonated with the media present. The discussion ended with the abrupt departure of the Ukrainian leader, leaving the agreement up in the air and raising doubts about future cooperation between the two countries.

An agreement with resources at stake



The pact would grant the United States access to revenues from Ukrainian natural resources, such as rare earth minerals, essential for advanced technologies and weaponry.

The agreement also stipulates that Ukraine would contribute 50% of future revenues from these resources to a joint fund administered by both governments, earmarked for reconstruction of the war-torn country. Although sources caution that the details may have changed, on Monday Trump signaled that he remained open to signing, insisting that Ukraine "should be more grateful" for the US backing, which he says exceeds that of Europe.

Reconciliation under pressure

In the wake of Friday's developments, US officials have been working with their counterparts in Kyiv to salvage the agreement. One of the sources indicated that Zelensky's advisers were urged to persuade him to offer a public apology to Trump, a request that appears to have had an effect.

On Tuesday, the top Ukrainian authority posted a conciliatory message on X, calling the meeting "regrettable" and stating that Ukraine is "ready to sit down at the negotiating table as soon as possible" to secure a lasting peace.

I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.



None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 4, 2025

He further confirmed that his government is ready to sign the agreement, a turn that suggests an effort to repair the relationship with Washington, although he did not clarify whether the terms of the pact have been modified.

A step toward the future



The possible signing of the deal Tuesday night, during Trump's address to Congress, would mark a milestone in US-Ukraine relations.

Meanwhile, Trump appears to view the deal as an economic and strategic victory for the United States.

With the situation still developing, three of the sources warned, the outcome of this diplomatic saga could reshape Western support for Ukraine at a critical moment in its history.