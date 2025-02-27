Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

Floyd Mayweather Jr. praised Donald Trump as the "best president we've ever had." Despite not having had many political jabs over the years, the storied boxer spoke to Fox Business and celebrated both the Republican and his administration so far.

The 47-year-old boxer was interviewed by Charles Payne, who in addition to being a presenter founded Wall Street Strategies, an independent stock market research firm.

When asked about the Trump administration, Mayweather had no doubts: "I'm happy, but we're never happy. Well, we had Trump before, we didn't appreciate him. But I think Trump is a great president, actually he's the best president, in my eyes."

"Trump has done an amazing job and a lot of people around America are upset. But no matter who goes in the White House, we're always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job. He's the best president in my eyes," he added.

The two had met at Trump Tower in November 2016, just days after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the presidential election. Donald Trump Jr. was in charge of publishing the image of the meeting on his social networks.

In turn, the famous boxer has expressed himself fervently in favor of Israel in its war against the Hamas terrorist group. Indeed, he previously visited the Jewish state, where he launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, a charitable initiative to help Israeli orphans.

"Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed," he said at the end of 2024.