Former boxer Floyd Mayweather was attacked Tuesday by a pro-Hamas mob during his visit to London, United Kingdom, because he supports Israel and the Jewish people.

A close source told the British newspaper Daily Mail that the boxer was asked if he supported Israel, to which Mayweather replied that he was "proud to support the Jews," and then a member of the violent mob threw a punch at him.

Mayweather attempted to confront the assailants, who surrounded, insulted and threatened him, but was eventually evacuated from a shopping area by his guards, who put him in their vehicle.

Mayweather's support for Israel and the Jewish people



The former boxer has openly expressed his strong support for Israel following the October 7 attack and has visited the Jewish state on several occasions.

Before traveling to London, Mayweather visited Israel, where he launched the Mayweather Israel Initiative, a charitable initiative to help Israeli orphans.

In addition to presenting his initiative at an event for the Israeli organization Standing Together, Mayweather made the announcement on Instagram. He posted an image of a vehicle with his photo and the caption Floyd Mobile for the Israeli Orphans.

"Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts. To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed," the release reads.