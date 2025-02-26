Former USAID workers will have 15 minutes to retrieve their belongings

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 26 de febrero, 2025

USAID has told its former employees at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington D.C. that they will have 15 minutes to collect their belongings. In a statement, the agency has set time slots between the 27th and 28th of this month when employees, according to its department, will be escorted to their posts for the process.

In the written advisory, officials warned the former employees that this is the only opportunity to gain access to the building, which will soon become the headquarters of the Border Patrol: "This Thursday and Friday ONLY–on February 27 and 28, 2025 –USAID staff will have the opportunity to retrieve their personal belongings from the RRB during a designated date and time as provided below. Staff should read this message carefully before attempting to retrieve their items from the building this week."

In addition, the material to move the items will be at the expense of the former employees, with no "boxes, bags, tape and/or other containers" being provided by USAID or any other agency. Also, the release clearly specifies that "personnel may only remove their personal items, and may not retrieve or remove documents, supplies or other items created by the U.S. government that are U.S. government property."

Exit Controls

Those on forced leave status must "remove their USAID-issued government-furnished equipment (GFE) (e.g., laptop, iPad, etc.) before leaving their workspace." However, those who have lost their workspace "must turn in their USAID-issued assets, classified tokens, PIV card, and diplomatic passport (if applicable) at the designated tables upon exiting USAID space."

In addition, "after collecting their items, but before leaving the RRB, staff must acknowledge receipt of their personal effects, relieving all agencies of any responsibility for personal items left behind. Personnel shall also certify that they do not have in their possession any official government documents, whether physical or electronic."

Finally, "if personnel are unable to pick up their items and do not wish to have another staff member pick them up in their absence, the personal items will be packed by GSA and sent to a warehouse for pickup at a later date and time. GSA cannot guarantee that personal items not claimed during this time will not be damaged or lost, but will take all precautionary measures to safeguard them. STAFF WILL NOT BE REIMBURSED for transportation or parking costs associated with the pickup of their personal property."