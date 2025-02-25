Judge upholds that AP cannot access presidential events if the White House does not allow it to do so

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

A federal judge rejected the Associated Press (AP) news agency's request to regain access to certain presidential events after refusing to adopt the term "Gulf of America" mandated by President Donald Trump through an executive order.

Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, denied the emergency motion filed by AP, although he scheduled a new hearing for March 20 to further review the case, CBS News reported.

In his ruling, McFadden noted that the ban does not constitute "irreparable harm" to the agency, given that it could still access information through other reputable means. However, he mentioned that the measure could raise legal challenges.

The "Gulf of America" and the White House position

The controversy began after the Trump administration issued an executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America" and AP opted not to use the new term, leading to restrictions on its access to the White House and Air Force One.

The news agency contends that the government's decision constitutes retaliation in violation of the First Amendment by restricting freedom of the press. Its lawsuit names key administration figures, including press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

However, the Trump administration backed the move and said the restriction will remain in place until AP adopts the new name. They argued that while the First Amendment protects the right of the press to report, this does not imply unlimited access to restricted spaces.

"As we have said from the beginning, asking the President of the United States questions in the Oval Office and aboard Air Force One is a privilege granted to journalists, not a legal right," the administration said in a statement.

The administration maintained that the move seeks to hold the media accountable and that President Trump will continue to provide unprecedented access to the press.