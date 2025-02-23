Musk requires federal employees to report work completed last week

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

Elon Musk announced that he will begin asking federal employees for a report detailing work done in recent days. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) leader expressed on X, where he added that the lack of response to the e-mail would be interpreted as a resignation.

The mogul recently attended the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC), where he went viral for appearing alongside Javier Milei with a giant chainsaw. The president of Argentina brought the chainsaw as a gift for Musk.

"Consistent with President Trump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation," Musk wrote on his X account.

The post quickly went viral, racking up more than 12 million plays in the first few hours of publication.

As reported by Politico, emails began to arrive hours later with the subject line "What did you do last week?" Specifically, this one asks employees to respond with "about 5 points of what you accomplished last week" and copy their direct supervisor.

Musk announced just hours after Donald Trump prompted him to be more "aggressive" in his new role. "Elon is doing a great job, but i would like to see him get more aggressive. Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before. MAGA!" the president noted on his Truth Social account, to which the mogul responded as follows: