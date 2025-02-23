Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump was quick to react to the preliminary results of the German legislative elections, which project the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), led by Friedrich Merz, as the most voted party with 28.5% according to exit polls. In a message posted Sunday on Truth Social, Trump congratulated Merz and the German conservatives on what he called a resounding victory, while launching harsh criticism of the outgoing government of Olaf Scholz.

"Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election," Trump wrote in a capitalized text reflecting his emphatic style. "Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda, especially on energy and immigration, that has prevailed for so many years."

The newly elected Republican leader took the opportunity to draw a parallel between his own leadership and the political turn that Merz's triumph represents not only for Germany but also for Europe.

"This is a great day for Germany, and for the United States of America under the leadership of a gentleman named Donald J. Trump" the message continued. "Congratulations to all — many more victories to follow!!!" The statement not only underscores Trump's perceived attunement with the German conservative leader, but also seems to foreshadow a closer relationship between the two nations.

A conservative turn in Germany



The early election in Germany, called after the fall of the coalition led by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, marked a political turning point in the country. With an initial projection of 28.5% of the vote, the CDU/CSU is positioned as the dominant force, while the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AFD) party achieved a historic second place with close to 20%, its best result in a national election since World War II. For its part, Scholz's Social Democratic Party (SPD) plummeted to third place, with an estimated percentage that reflects one of its worst defeats in decades.

Friedrich Merz, a veteran conservative politician and critic of Angela Merkel's policies within his own party, has promised a tougher approach on issues such as immigration and the economy, resonating with sections of the electorate who, like Trump, are "tired" of progressive policies. Although he has yet to negotiate a coalition to form a government, his election victory puts him as the favorite to succeed Scholz as chancellor.

International reactions



Trump's endorsement was not the only international congratulations Merz received after the election. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also expressed his enthusiasm for the result. In a message posted on X, Mitsotakis wrote: "A decisive victory for our political family, for Germany, and for Europe. Congratulations @_FriedrichMerz! One thing is clear: you will be Germany’s next chancellor."

A decisive victory for our political family, for Germany, and for Europe. Congratulations @_FriedrichMerz! One thing is clear: you will be Germany’s next chancellor. — Kyriakos Mitsotakis (@kmitsotakis) February 23, 2025

The Greek leader, a member of the New Democracy party and Merz's ally on the European center-right, stressed the relevance of the triumph for the continental political landscape.

Trump and Merz: A new transatlantic alliance?



Trump's celebratory tone suggests that he sees in Merz a potential ally in his vision regarding conservative policies and a rejection of "common-sense agendas". During his campaign, Merz advocated a more pragmatic relationship with the United States, even proposing taking up negotiations for a transatlantic free trade agreement, an idea that could find resonance in Trump's Republican administration.

For Germany and Europe, Merz's leadership could usher in a new era, one that, according to the U.S. president, promises "many more victories to come."