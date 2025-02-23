Exit polls give victory to the right in Germany

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Exit polls point to a clear victory for the right in Germany. According to public television stations, the center-right party headed by Friedrich Merz received the most votes in the legislative elections, followed by the right-wing Alliance for Germany (AFD), which achieved its best result ever. The communist Die Linke party also saw their support soar, reaching 8.6%.

Thus, CDU/CSU is projected between 28.5% and 29% of the vote according to public broadcasters ARD and ZDF. Then, AFD is between 19.5% and 20% of the vote, a result never seen before from a party of its profile in a federal election since the post-war period.

Disaster for the 'traffic light coalition'

However, CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz, who has the best chance of replacing Social Democrat Olaf Scholz as chancellor, ruled out any governmental alliance with AFD.

Scholz's party suffered the biggest setback. According to polls, the party leaving power lost almost 10 points (-9.7) of support since just three years ago. Its partners in the so-called "traffic light coalition," the Greens (-1.4) and, above all, the libertarians of the FNP (-6.5) also suffered a setback at the polls.