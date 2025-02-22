Federal judge blocks Trump's executive order against Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 21 de febrero, 2025

Baltimore federal judge Adam Abelson blocked a sweeping executive order by President Donald Trump that sought to end governmental support for various programs promoting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. Abelson made this decision after determining that the move by the Republican president likely violates free speech rights, which is why he granted an injunction temporarily suspending the withdrawal of the funds until the lawsuit is formally resolved.

The judge, who was nominated directly by former Democratic President Joe Biden during his administration, explained that the plaintiffs were right to argue that Trump's executive orders discouraged organizations, public entities and private businesses from supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. During his hearing, Abelson explained that "the harm arises from the issuance of a public, vague, and threatening executive order."

Lawsuit and government's response

The plaintiffs include different higher education groups and the city of Baltimore. Together they filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration earlier this month, arguing that all of these executive orders seeking to eliminate these DEI programs were not only unconstitutional, but also represented a clear abuse of presidential authority. In addition, the plaintiffs alleged that the president's orders could have a chilling effect on free speech.

The Republican leader signed the order against DEI programs on the first day of his second administration, instructing the country's federal agencies to cancel any and all contracts or grants related to "fairness." Eventually, Trump signed another order expressly requiring all federal contractors to certify that they were not promoting DEI policies.

In recent days, the administration has defended that the Republican president only targeted DEI programs that clearly violate federal civil rights laws.