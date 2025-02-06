Biden turned USAID into one of the largest funders of abortion in the world

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 6 de febrero, 2025

Promoting abortion was at least as high a priority for USAID as providing food or building basic infrastructure in developing countries with Joe Biden in the White House. This is clear from an analysis of the agency's use of funds, which, in 2022 alone, spent more than $607 million on projects related to reproductive health around the world.

The Biden administration generously funded USAID's family planning and reproductive health programs during its tenure to spread its abortion policies across the globe. In 2022 alone, the agency budgeted $607.5 million for these purposes, with African countries being the biggest recipients of this money through funding for abortion programs and organizations.

Biden and Obama pioneer use of foreign aid funds to finance abortions

This was not something he did on the sly. As soon as he got to the White House, Biden ignored Ronald Reagan's "Mexico City Rule" that prohibited a single dollar of U.S. foreign aid from going to nonprofit organizations that promote abortion or provide abortion services. Biden was the second president to cancel this rule. The first was Barack Obama, and Trump reinstated it during his first term.

Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue, a nonprofit that fights for the right to life, celebrated the demise of the agency, which he pointed to as one of the biggest promoters of abortion in developing countries:

"For many years, USAID was part of the criminal Abortion Cartel, promoting the murder of innocent babies in the womb and coercing developing nations to accept abortion. Thanks to President Trump, that bloody reign of terror inflicted on the world by the Biden Administration has come to an end. We call on President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio to take action to ensure that our tax dollars are never again used to kill babies in the womb."