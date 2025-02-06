ANALYSIS.
Biden turned USAID into one of the largest funders of abortion in the world
The former president repealed Reagan's "Mexico City Rule" that prohibited a single dollar of foreign aid from ending up in the hands of abortion organizations. In 2022 alone, the agency shut down by Trump budgeted $607.5 million on promoting "reproductive health."
Promoting abortion was at least as high a priority for USAID as providing food or building basic infrastructure in developing countries with Joe Biden in the White House. This is clear from an analysis of the agency's use of funds, which, in 2022 alone, spent more than $607 million on projects related to reproductive health around the world.
The Biden administration generously funded USAID's family planning and reproductive health programs during its tenure to spread its abortion policies across the globe. In 2022 alone, the agency budgeted $607.5 million for these purposes, with African countries being the biggest recipients of this money through funding for abortion programs and organizations.
Biden and Obama pioneer use of foreign aid funds to finance abortions
This was not something he did on the sly. As soon as he got to the White House, Biden ignored Ronald Reagan's "Mexico City Rule" that prohibited a single dollar of U.S. foreign aid from going to nonprofit organizations that promote abortion or provide abortion services. Biden was the second president to cancel this rule. The first was Barack Obama, and Trump reinstated it during his first term.
Troy Newman, president of Operation Rescue, a nonprofit that fights for the right to life, celebrated the demise of the agency, which he pointed to as one of the biggest promoters of abortion in developing countries:
"For many years, USAID was part of the criminal Abortion Cartel, promoting the murder of innocent babies in the womb and coercing developing nations to accept abortion. Thanks to President Trump, that bloody reign of terror inflicted on the world by the Biden Administration has come to an end. We call on President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio to take action to ensure that our tax dollars are never again used to kill babies in the womb."
AIDS programs 'hijacked' to promote abortion
Smith was referring to PEPFAR, an AIDS project funding program within USAID. By 2023, it had already doled out some $100 billion to fight the virus worldwide, and was estimated to have helped save 25 million lives and prevent millions of new infections.
With the Democrats coming to the White House in 2021, Smith charged that two groups, Population Services International (PSI) and Village Reach, received $96.5 million and $10.1 million, respectively, from PEPFAR. Both groups are clear promoters of abortion.
Smith's inquiries led him to see that Village Reach used PEPFAR funds "to promote abortion in Malawi and lobby for changes in pro-life laws." This same organization also helped Malawi establish a government-funded hotline that included providing information and referrals for "sexual and reproductive health, i.e. abortion."
A third group, Pathfinder International, received $5 million of PEPFAR funds from 2021 to 2023. According to Smith, this organization "lobbies to weaken or eliminate pro-life laws in nations around the world" and is "explicit in its promotion of abortion in other countries, claiming it is "committed to expanding access to safe abortion."