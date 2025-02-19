Schumer poses in photo with CCP official as warnings emerge about China's influence

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de febrero, 2025

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was photographed repeatedly this month with an official of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

China's consul general in New York, Chen Li, posted several photos of himself posing with Schumer on X. Among the posts were the pair's participation in at least two Chinese parades.

"Thrilled to join thousands at the #Brooklyn Lantern Festival Parade!" Chen recently posted on X, accompanied by with a photo alongside Schumer at the annual Lantern Festival event in New York City.

In another post, the Chinese Communist Party member highlighted the events as an opportunity to build "better" Chinese-American relations.

"The parade shares our joy, love and will to build a better Chinese community, a better #NYC, and better [Chinese]-[American] relations," the Chinese diplomat assured.

In another post, which included Schumer and anti-Trump Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Chen said he was "so glad to join the 27th NYC Lunar New Year Parade" along with his American "friends" and Chinese "compatriots."

The Chinese official is also known for previously denying China's alleged genocide against the Uyghur people, which has been condemned by many in the international community, including the United Nations.

"For some time, negative reports on China’s Xinjiang region have been constantly seen on Western media. For those who know little about Xinjiang, they have reason to be concerned about such sensational words as 'genocide' and 'forced labor.' What kind of place is Xinjiang? How are the Uyghurs living there? Is there any problem with Xinjiang’s cotton?" he said in an op-ed published by the Chinese regime.

The images of Chen Li alongside Chuck Schumer come at a time when alerts over Chinese influence in the country are activated.

Michael Sobolik, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, criticized Schumer and argued that the Chinese dictatorship is seeking to weaken the United States from within.

"The Chinese Communist Party is actively seeking to weaken America from within. Elected officials shouldn’t share the stage with them; they should be working to defeat Beijing," Sobolik told Fox News Digital.