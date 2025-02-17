The million-dollar sweepstakes is only for registered voters in key states/ Angela Weiss AFP

In the framework for shrinking public spending and making the federal government more efficient, Elon Musk, at the head of the DOGE, posted the following message on his X account on Monday.

"According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE!

Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security."

The post shows that there are millions of people collecting Social Security whose ages are as follows:

From 0 to 9 years old: 38,835,456

From 10 to 19 years old: 44,326,880

From 20 to 29 years old: 47.995,478

From 30 to 39 years old: 52,106,915

From 40 to 49 years old: 47,626,581

From 50 to 59 years old: 45,740.805

From 50 to 69 years old: 46,381,281

From 70 to 79 years old: 33,404,402

From 80 to 89 years old: 15,165,127

From 90 to 99 years old: 6.054,154

From 100 to 109: 4,734,407

From 110 to 119: 3,627,007

From 120 to 129: 3,472.849

From 130 to 139: 3,936,311

From 140 to 149: 3,542.044

From 150 to 159: 1,345,083

From 160 to 169: 121,807

From 170 to 179: 6.087

From 180 to 189: 695

From 190 to 199: 448

From 200 to 209: 879

From 210 to 219: 866

From 220 to 229: 1.039

From 240 to 249: 1

From 360 to 369: 1

The post presents a chart indicating that there are more than 20 million registered persons aged 100 years or older, including more than 3.9 million in the 130 to 139 age range, more than 3.5 million in the 140 to 149 age range and more than 1.3 million in the 150 to 159 age range.

In addition, the owner of X noted in a post that "the logic flow diagram for the Social Security system looks INSANE. No one person actually knows how it works. The payment files that move between Social Security and Treasury have significant inconsistencies that are not reconciled. It’s wild.”

Musk also points out that this discovery is a big problem.

"Having tens of millions of people marked in Social Security as “ALIVE” when they are definitely dead is a HUGE problem.

Obviously.

Some of these people would have been alive before America existed as a country. Think about that for a second …”

The Real Data

According to the Pew Research Center, The United States has approximately 100,000 centenarians, but none are older than 114, and the oldest documented age for anyone in modern times was 122, according to the Guinness Book.

Errors in sending Social Service payments

According to PoliFact, a website created for fact-checking journalism, despite errors about the age of people registered, Social Social Security sometimes sends payments incorrectly.

The sheer scope of the agency's payments (more than $1 trillion a year) means that even a small fraction of errors add up quickly.

Between fiscal years 2015 and 2022, which include Trump's first presidency, the Social Security Administration sent nearly $71.8 billion in improper payments, according to a July 2024 report from the agency's inspector general. The inspector general's office called the improper payments "a longstanding challenge."

A report from the inspector general in November 2021 found $298 million in after-death payments to about 24,000 beneficiaries. (About $84 million was returned, according to the report).

Possible solution?

The Social Security Advisory Board, a group of outside experts, has periodically issued bipartisan recommendations to improve the agency's payment accuracy record, such as moving death data collection to the Treasury Department.

Trump's request to Musk

Whatever the explanations, what is clear is that the DOGE team and the Republican Administration have a major task ahead to look after the money of citizens across the country.

Donald Trump was decisive when he put Elon Musk in charge of the DOGE. The Republican gave him the mission of eliminating waste, fraud and abuse in government operations.