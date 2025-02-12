Anna Paulina Luna launches the JFK assassination investigation: "I believe there were two shooters"

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 12 de febrero, 2025

Anna Paulina Luna made a strong debut as leader of the task force that will investigate the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert and civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., along with Jeffrey Epstein's client list, among other matters. In her first appearance before the press, Luna stated that "based on what I’ve been seeing so far (...), I believe there were two shooters.”

The legislator announced that the work of her team will begin with a "thorough investigation" of the assassination that took the life of JFK in November 1963 in Dallas, Texas. Luna made her stance clear, emphasizing the need to reassess "the narrative" that has been presented, citing inconsistencies that have, until now, prevented a full understanding of what really happened.

"There has been conflicting evidence. I think that even the FBI at the time reported some anomalies in the initial autopsy at Bethesda, Maryland. All of those, though, seem to have been rinsed and repeated in the media to push a certain narrative that we don’t agree with."

Dismantle the "narrative" about the assassination to "unveil the full truth"

Luna is confident that this narrative can finally be "put to bed" with the help of the bipartisan team of lawmakers committed to unconvering "the full truth." She emphasized that this truth "begins with transparency." She expressed confidence in thoroughly analyzing all documentation held by the FBI and intelligence agencies before it is made public. Just last Monday, the Bureau declassified 14,000 pages related to the assassination following an executive order by former President Trump.

In addition, Luna said his task force will hear testimony from several of the "doctors who attended the assassination in the first instance" as well as some of the people who served on the "various commissions" that investigated the assassination.