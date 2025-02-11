Published by Agustina Blanco Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

The FBI has just discovered about 2,400 records related to the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy(JFK) that were never provided to a review board charged with reviewing and releasing the documents, according to Axios.

The (still secret) documents are contained in 14,000 pages that the FBI found in a review, thanks to President Donald Trump's executive order signed on January 23.

According to the JFK Records Act of 1992, the assassination records were to be turned over to the JFK Assassination Records Review Board and then to the National Archives. But this did not happen in its entirety, and only some records were disclosed.

The executive order signed by Trump, under the title "Declassification of Records Concerning the Assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." notes that "the Federal Government has not released to the public all of its records related to those events. Their families and the American people deserve transparency and truth. It is in the national interest to finally release all records related to these assassinations without delay."

What is the JFK Records Act?

It is a law passed by the United States Congress on October 26, 1992, to collect and disclose all government records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

Trump fulfills his campaign promise



During the presidential campaign, Trump promised his supporters and Robert F. Kennedy Jr (nephew of the late president) that he would release records about the 1963 assassination of JFK, as well as related to the 1968 assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.