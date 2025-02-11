'No, but he's very capable': Trump reveals he's not yet considering JD Vance as his 2028 successor

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 11 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump stated that he is not yet considering Vice President J.D. Vance as his possible successor for the 2028 presidential election, arguing that it is still too early to know who his pick will be.

Bret Baier, the chief political anchor for Fox News, asked Trump in an interview taped before the Super Bowl if: "Do you view Vice President J.D. Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?"

Trump was crystal clear in his first sentence: "No, but he’s very capable."

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor?



Trump: No.. pic.twitter.com/tjlbPEQoX5 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 10, 2025

Then, Trump highlighted J.D. Vance's work as vice president, though without suggesting he would consider him as a replacement.

"I think you have a lot of very capable people," he said. "So far I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early. We’re just starting."

Baier wanted to push back on his first question, stating that "by the time we get to get to the midterms ... [Vance] is going to be looking for an endorsement."

"A lot of people have said that this has been the greatest opening —almost three weeks— in the history of the presidency," Trump deflected the issue.

Musk, Canada and Gaza

The president devoted part of the interview to praising the start of his administration's management and, particularly, highlighted one of his top advisors, entrepreneur Elon Musk, who is leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative that promises to help purge bureaucracy in Washington, reduce government spending and make the federal government more efficient as dozens of Democratic attorneys general are waging legal war against the department.

"I've had a great help with Elon Musk, who's been terrific," Trump said during the interview.

Baier then asked Trump about a federal judge's decision temporarily blocking the Treasury Department's access to the DOGE following a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general.

"I disagree with it 100%," Trump said of the ruling. "I think it's crazy. And we have to solve the efficiency problem."

Then, Baier asked Trump if he can trust Musk, the president replied that the businessman certainly has good intentions.

"Trust Elon?" said Trump. "Oh, he's not gaining anything. In fact, I wonder how he can devote the time to it. He's so into it."

Trump also discussed international policy issues during his conversation with Baier, emphasizing an interest in Canada being the 51st state.

"I think Canada would be much better off being a 51st state, because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada," Trump said.

In addition, Trump again spoke about Gaza, reiterating that he considers the Gaza Strip an excellent place for real estate investments and that Gazans should migrate to other countries without the right to return because they will have better places to live.