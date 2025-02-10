Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said during an interview that Palestinians will have no right of return to the Gaza Strip under his plan to rebuild that territory, according to which, among other things, requires relocating Gazans voluntarily to other countries.

In statements to Bret Baier of Fox News, the U.S. president explained that in the event that his initiative is carried out, the Palestinians will not be able to return to Gaza "because they’re going to have much better housing."

"I’m talking about building a permanent place for them, because if they have to return now, it’ll be years before you could ever -- It’s not habitable," Trump said.

Regarding the countries where Gazans would be resettled, Trump said he could reach an agreement with Jordan and Egypt. However, the authorities of those and other Arab nations have repeatedly rejected that possibility.

It should be recalled that last week, during a meeting held with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump unveiled his plan, according to which Washington should take control of Gaza to rebuild and develop it, although he remarked that it would not be necessary to deploy U.S. troops in the area to implement it.

During the interview, which will be released Monday after the first half was aired a day earlier, Trump further indicated that the U.S. would build "beautiful communities" for Gaza's 2 million inhabitants.

Trump added, "We'll build safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is."

"In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent," the U.S. president concluded.

Trump compared the latest hostages freed by Hamas to Holocaust survivors



Trump claimed last Sunday that the three Israeli hostages released by Hamas as part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel, who in images released by the terrorist group itself appeared frail and emaciated, looked like "Holocaust survivors."

The president, who made the remarks aboard Air Force One while en route to New Orleans to attend the Super Bowl, added: "At some point we're gonna lose our patience."

Trump maintained that Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami "were in horrible condition, they were emaciated." He added: "I don’t know how much longer we can take that."

The president further indicated that "look like they haven’t had a meal in a month." He added that they "were healthy people a reasonably short number of years ago, and you look at them today, they look like they’ve aged 25 years, they literally look like the old pictures of Holocaust survivors, the same thing. No reason for that."