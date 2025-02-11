President Trump threatens to unleash 'all hell' against Hamas if it does not release all hostages by Saturday at noon

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump said the cease-fire agreement with Gaza will end immediately if the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas does not release all the hostages it had agreed to free by this Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. Answering questions from reporters in the Oval Office, the Republican leader said he would "Let all hell break loose" against Hamas if it ends up violating the agreement it had previously committed to with the Israeli and U.S. governments.

Despite these threats, Trump clarified that the final decision on the ceasefire will be up to the Israeli authorities, adding that "I’m speaking for myself" and assuring that the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "can override it."

Hamas announcement and Israel's response

Trump's threats came hours after the terrorist group announced, through spokesman for its Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida, that the release of an Israeli hostage they had agreed to free this Feb. 15 would be delayed. Through his Telegram account, Obeida explained that Hamas was forced to make this decision because of Israeli authorities, whom he accused of violating ceasefire agreements by allegedly not allowing supplies into Gaza and targeting Palestinians with gunfire and shelling.

In response, the Israeli government, through its defense minister, Israel Katz, issued a statement accusing the Palestinian terrorist group of committing "a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement." Likewise, Katz detailed that he officially ordered the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to activate its highest level of alert for any scenario that may occur soon in Gaza and to protect all communities located on the border.

The suspension of the Israeli hostage's release comes just days after the terrorist group released three innocent hostages abducted on October 7, 2023, when Hamas members entered Israeli territory and murdered thousands of innocents. As part of the agreement for the release of these hostages, Israeli authorities released 183 Palestinian prisoners.