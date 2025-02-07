60,000 federal employees have already accepted Trump's buyout offer

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

About 60,000 federal employees have already accepted the Trump administration's termination offer, representing approximately 2% of the U.S. federal civilian workforce.

Last week, the federal government sent a memo to federal workers offering them an eight-month severance package, allowing them to be paid through September 30, provided they resign by Feb. 6, a deadline that was postponed by a federal judge on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge George A. O'Toole Jr. ruled in favor of several unions seeking a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration's plan allegedly spearheaded by DOGE CEO tycoon Elon Musk.

Judge O'Toole Jr did not comment on the legality of the program, but he did order Trump administration officials to extend the deadline to accept the offer until after a hearing scheduled for Monday.

Despite the suspended deadline to accept or not accept the offer, thousands of workers have already accepted the termination in exchange for eight severance payments.

It is still unclear how many of the federal government's 2.3 million civilian employees will ultimately accept the offer, but according to internal Trump administration estimates, the move could generate about $100 billion in savings in the event 5% to 10% of the entire federal workforce resigns. Currently, tens of thousands of workers still need to resign to reach that threshold.