Trump offers two million federal workers an eight-month severance package to quit

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

In an unprecedented effort to cut government spending, President Donald Trump's administration is offering all federal workers, estimated at two million people, a juicy eight-month severance package of salary and benefits to resign from their jobs.

According to various reports, internal Trump administration estimates show that the measure could generate about $100 billion in savings if 5% and 10% of the entire federal workforce resigns.

According to Axios, the first media outlet to report the measure, the federal government will send a memo to federal workers offering them payments in exchange for not returning to the office until Sept. 30, provided they resign before Feb. 6.

"The government-wide email being sent today is to make sure that all federal workers are on board with the new administration's plan to have federal employees in office and adhering to higher standards. We're five years past COVID and just 6 percent of federal employees work full-time in office. That is unacceptable," a senior Trump administration employee told Axios.

The outlet also reported that the offer applies to all full-time federal employees, minus military personnel, the Postal Service and agents working in immigration enforcement or Homeland Security.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also noted in a statement that American taxpayers deserve federal employees performing their duties face-to-face and effectively, contributing to President Trump's agenda.

"American taxpayers pay for the salaries of federal government employees, and therefore deserve employees working on their behalf who actually show up to work in our wonderful federal buildings, also paid for by taxpayers," Press Secretary Leavitt said. "If they don’t want to work in the office and contribute to making America great again, then they are free to choose a different line of work, and the Trump Administration will provide a very generous payout of 8 months."

According to NBC News, the Trump administration prepared a system for federal employees to quickly decide whether or not to continue in their position.

The memo will be emailed to all federal employees at once. Attached will be a draft letter of resignation for employees to evaluate. If a person wishes to resign, they will simply have to reply with the word "resign."

On the other hand, if they decide to continue in their position, the federal government also leaves the option open with a general message:

"If you choose to remain in your current position, we thank you for your renewed focus on serving the American people to the best of your abilities and look forward to working together as part of an improved federal workforce," the email reads. "At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions."

The email sent by the Trump administration is reminiscent of the famous message Elon Musk sent to Twitter (now X) employees just after acquiring the company. In that message, the tech mogul asked employees to decide whether or not they wanted to continue at the company, making it clear that the rules, management and work ethic would change radically.

While it is unclear whether or not Musk, through the DOGE office, participated in the idea of the severance packages, the mogul published a post quoting the news in X, saying, "A fork in the road."

According to NBC News, the federal government's email to all employees has the subject line "A fork in the road," a phrase Musk has used in several posts on X.

A fork in the road https://t.co/vzk1RYbM5u — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

The move comes after President Trump eliminated the federal government's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs by executive order.